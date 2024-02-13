News you can trust since 1873
17 locations in Washington and Houghton with the most crimes reported, according to latest figures

The 17 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during December have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations.

November's figures are available here.

Incidents were reported during December

Incidents were reported during December

There were 22 incidents, includ9ing 16 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Galleries bus station

There were 15 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported ;'in or near' this location

3. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

There were 12 incidents, including four criminal damage or arson offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Hunter Street, Shiney Row

