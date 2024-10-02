They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
August’s offenders are available here.
1. Vicky Hardy
Hardy, 44,l of Helmsdale Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years | NP
2. Jake Pattison
Pattison, 30, of Skipsea View, Ryhope, Sunderland, admitted assault. Mr Recorder Paul Reid sentenced him to 12 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 200 hours unpaid work, £750 compensation order, £150 costs and a restraining order | NP
3. Ronald Perry
Perry, 76, of Saint Albans Street, Sunderland, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children, two of making pseudo images of children and one of possessing prohibited images.
He also pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place in relation to the knives, which he claimed were ornamental and two of breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to a total of 39 months behind bars, with lifelong sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order requirements | NP
4. Scott Francis
Francis, 47, of Bowes Avenue, Houghton, admitted three charges of distributing indecent images.
Judge Christopher Prince jailed him for two years and said he must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years | NP