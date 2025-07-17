A 15-year-old boy had to be taken to hospital after he is reported to have been assaulted by a man.

Northumbria Police are now appealing for the public’s help to track down the man responsible for the reported assault.

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy is reported to have been assaulted. | submitted

A spokesperson said: “At around 6pm on Monday, June 9, it was reported that a teenage boy was chased by a man from the Mowbray Park area of Hendon, down the A1231 to the crossroads with Lindsay Road, where the boy was assaulted.

“It is understood the offender is believed to be a white male, aged between late teens to 20s, of slim build and was wearing a black top with hoodie up.

“The victim, a boy aged 15, sustained injury to his head and ear which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.”

A number of enquiries have been ongoing by Northumbria Police’s Criminal Investigation Department since the report was first made and today (July 17) officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social or via the report form function on its website.

You can also call 101 and quote crime number 066617F/25.