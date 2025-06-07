15-year-old boy in hospital after reported stabbing as two other teenagers arrested

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 11:03 BST

A 15-year-old boy is hospital after reportedly being stabbed, and two other teenagers have been arrested.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 6.10pm yesterday evening (Friday June 6) in New Herrington.

Two teenagers have been arrested.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 6.10pm on Friday (June 6) we received a report of a disturbance on Margaret Terrace in New Herrington.

"It was reported that a boy, aged 15, had sustained injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"Two people, a boy aged 16 and a girl aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. Both are currently in police custody, and enquiries into the report are ongoing."

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also attended the incident.

An NEAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.07pm on Friday 6 June to reports of an incident at a private address at Houghton le Spring.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew, a clinical team leader, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).”

