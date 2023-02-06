15 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during January

January was another busy month for the courts.
Here are 15 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. William Trotter
Trotter, 41, of Ashill Court, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to four charges of burglary and one of assaulting an emergency worker and was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars
Photo: NOP
2. Lee Little
Little, 37, of Moor Close, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and having a bladed article. Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC sentenced him to 43 months behind bars and gave him a restraining order to keep him away from the victim
Photo: NOP
3. Meredith Gibbons
Gibbons, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft. Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to eight weeks in prison
Photo: NOP
4. Craig Davison
Davison, of Eddleston, Rickleton, Washngton, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16. Mr Recorder Tom Moran him to eight months behind bars, suspended for two years, with 55 rehabilitation days and a sex offender's programme. He was also made subject to the sex offender's register for ten years
Photo: NOP