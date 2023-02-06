News you can trust since 1873
15 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during January

January was another busy month for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
2 minutes ago

Here are 15 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. William Trotter

Trotter, 41, of Ashill Court, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to four charges of burglary and one of assaulting an emergency worker and was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars

2. Lee Little

Little, 37, of Moor Close, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and having a bladed article. Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC sentenced him to 43 months behind bars and gave him a restraining order to keep him away from the victim

3. Meredith Gibbons

Gibbons, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft. Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to eight weeks in prison

4. Craig Davison

Davison, of Eddleston, Rickleton, Washngton, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16. Mr Recorder Tom Moran him to eight months behind bars, suspended for two years, with 55 rehabilitation days and a sex offender's programme. He was also made subject to the sex offender's register for ten years

