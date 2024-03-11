15 locations in Washington and Houghton with the most crimes reported, according to latest figures

The 15 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during December have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:12 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations.

December's figures are available here.

Incidents were reported during January

1. Locations with crimes reported across Houghton and Washington

Incidents were reported during January

There were 37 incidents, including 20 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Galleries bus station

There were 12 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

There were 14 incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Wheler Street, Houghton

