15 arrests made as Operation Impact looks to clampdown on crime in Sunderland

Fifteen arrests have been made, 28 properties visited, six vehicles seized, 276 drivers caught speeding and a £60,000 fine issued as Operation Impact saw police officers clampdown on crime in the city.

Across Friday (January 10) dozens of officers raided various properties across the city.

Police officers make an arrest during Operation Impact. | Northumbria [Police

Northumbria Police were responding to community concerns over drug crime, burglary and motorcycle disorder.

Suspected offenders were greeted by an early morning wakeup call as drug warrants were carried out throughout the morning. With the support of police search dogs, three arrests were made and illegal drugs seized.

Some of the suspected drugs seized during Operation Impact. | Northumbria Police.

In response to concerns over motorcycle disorder, officers from Operation Capio alongside a drone assist from Sunderland City Council led to four riders being served with Community Protection Warning Notices.

Northumbria’s Op Dragoon team buckled up and hit the streets to proactively patrol the area. Among the drivers they stopped, they found a large quantity of cannabis and amphetamine and two people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Throughout the day of action a total of 15 people were arrested for offences including possession with intent to supply class A drugs, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, burglary and assault of an emergency worker.

A multi-agency enforcement visit was also carried out, resulting in one arrest and a £60,000 fine being issued to the business owner for employing an illegal immigrant.

Sixteen addresses were visited where residents have been involved in crime and anti-social behaviour and as a result three community protection notices and seven community protection warnings were served.

A vehicle being seized during Operation Impact. | Northumbria Police

Fifty-eight anti-social behaviour letters and 53 motorcycle disorder letters were also delivered across the city.

The day of action was led by Inspector Ash Hopper who said: “Operation Impact is all about tackling the recurring issues people tell us about in their local communities.

“This is just an example of all of the work we carry out on a daily basis, and our work does not stop here.

“This ongoing operation allows us to build on that day-to-day work, making sure we’re there when the public need us the most. I hope the positive results from Friday’s day of action shows just how seriously we take protecting our communities.”

Operation Impact looks to clampdown on crime in local communities. | Northumbria Police

It was also a day of being pro-active to deter potential future offenders with officers engaging with the public and carrying out leaflet drops, providing residents with information on how to report vehicle crime, motorcycle disorder and knife crime.

Officers also carried out high visibility patrols in areas identified as commercial burglary hotspots including retail shops around St Luke’s Terrace, and Pallion Industrial estate.

Inspector Hopper added: “Our dedicated teams have been out on the streets of Sunderland today (January 10) tackling crime in our communities.

“But not only that, they have provided reassurance and guidance to business owners and members of the public, whilst gathering intelligence which will ultimately help in our aim to keep our communities safe.

“We will continue to be visible in our communities and ensure we are here when the public need us the most.”

If you are aware of or concerned about criminal activity in your area then you can report it on social media or via the Northumbria Police website. You can also call 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always call 999.