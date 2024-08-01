15 arrested as haul of illegal vapes and cigarettes seized at Team Valley unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifteen people have been arrested and a haul of illicit substances seized as part of a joint operation targeting antisocial behaviour in Gateshead.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

In one seizure, a staggering £130,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes were located in a storage unit at Team Valley after receiving information from members of the community.

In total, more than 245,500 illegal cigarettes and 3,200 illegal single-use vapes were seized by the neighbourhood policing team in a bid to disrupt production lines and keep these unregulated items off the street. After also executing a further three warrants, officers working on ’Operation Vienna’ have now arrested 15 individuals, aged from 18 to 53, on suspicion of crimes including the possession and supply of illegal substances, offensive weapons, burglary, robbery and breach of closure notices.

The operation is a partnership between Northumbria Police and Gateshead Council’s Trading Standards officers, which executed warrants at several properties.

Chief Inspector Thomas Hart, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have seen some great results over the past month because of police and council officers working hand in hand to disrupt this type of criminality.

“What people often forget when purchasing these illicit items is they are not being made in line with any regulations.

“As well as illegal cigarettes being made in questionable conditions, we’re finding vapes that have been fitted with dangerously large batteries and have the capacity to hold ten times the amount of nicotine as a legal product.

“We also believe that illegal vapes are being designed to appeal to underage users, with officers finding items in the shape of teddy bears and milkshake bottles.

“The illicit tobacco trade undercuts law-abiding businesses and often funds organised crime with its proceeds, so it’s key we remove it from our streets. “We’d like to thank members of the public who have assisted our investigations thus far and request that people continue to report anything suspicious within their community.”

The 15 suspects arrested have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

To make a report, contact Northumbria Police via their website, online chat, or direct message on social media. For those who cannot contact the police online, call 101.