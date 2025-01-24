13-year-old among latest arrested over disorder in Sunderland on August 2

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A total of 17 individuals have been arrested this week over the scenes of disorder in Sunderland on August 2 - with the youngest aged just 13.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said officers carried out arrests at a number of addresses in Wearside over three days this week.

This has resulted in 17 people – aged between 13 and 40 – suspected of involvement in the disgraceful scenes witnessed in August last year being arrested, the force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture by Northumbria Police

The day of violence saw officers attacked, while vehicles, businesses and public buildings were left damaged and shops looted.

A full investigation was launched by the Major Investigation Team (MIT) who have subsequently carried out a large-scale enquiry – including using facial recognition technology – to track down those responsible.

A total of 84 arrests have now been made as part of the investigation, with 30 people already pleading guilty to a range of offences – including nine who have admitted riot.

Those people have either been sentenced or are awaiting sentence – with 45 years’ worth of prison time handed out so far.

A total of 39 ​people remain on police bail, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, from MIT, said: “Our thorough and complex investigation into the disorder on August 2 in Sunderland remains very much ongoing.

“The latest arrests made this week show our commitment to tracing all of those responsible for the criminality which was carried out on that day.

“To those who think they may have got away with carrying out this activity because we have not yet arrested you, you are very much mistaken.

“Our officers continue to painstakingly review all evidence available in order to identify each and every person who was committing offences on August 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’d reiterate to those we have not yet spoken to, if you know you were offending, hand yourself in rather than wait for a knock on your door from us.

“We won't stop until we've got everyone who was responsible for the appalling disorder on that day arrested and dealt with.”

Picture by Northumbria Police

A force spokesperson added: “Anyone who has any information which could assist in identifying those responsible for the disorder should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, visit the dedicated public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP24A12-PO1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.”