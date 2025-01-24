13-year-old among latest arrested over disorder in Sunderland on August 2
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northumbria Police said officers carried out arrests at a number of addresses in Wearside over three days this week.
This has resulted in 17 people – aged between 13 and 40 – suspected of involvement in the disgraceful scenes witnessed in August last year being arrested, the force said.
The day of violence saw officers attacked, while vehicles, businesses and public buildings were left damaged and shops looted.
A full investigation was launched by the Major Investigation Team (MIT) who have subsequently carried out a large-scale enquiry – including using facial recognition technology – to track down those responsible.
A total of 84 arrests have now been made as part of the investigation, with 30 people already pleading guilty to a range of offences – including nine who have admitted riot.
Those people have either been sentenced or are awaiting sentence – with 45 years’ worth of prison time handed out so far.
A total of 39 people remain on police bail, police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, from MIT, said: “Our thorough and complex investigation into the disorder on August 2 in Sunderland remains very much ongoing.
“The latest arrests made this week show our commitment to tracing all of those responsible for the criminality which was carried out on that day.
“To those who think they may have got away with carrying out this activity because we have not yet arrested you, you are very much mistaken.
“Our officers continue to painstakingly review all evidence available in order to identify each and every person who was committing offences on August 2.
“And I’d reiterate to those we have not yet spoken to, if you know you were offending, hand yourself in rather than wait for a knock on your door from us.
“We won't stop until we've got everyone who was responsible for the appalling disorder on that day arrested and dealt with.”
A force spokesperson added: “Anyone who has any information which could assist in identifying those responsible for the disorder should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the Force’s website.
“Alternatively, visit the dedicated public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP24A12-PO1
“For those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.
“Members of the public can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.”