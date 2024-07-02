Here are 13 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Darren Mulley
Mulley, 44, of Gladstone Street, Sunderland, admitted assault on an emergency worker and burglary and asked for a second break-in to be taken into consideration.
Mr Recorder Christopher Williams sentenced him to a community order for 18 months and jailed him for four months for breach of a suspended sentence order, which he had already served while on remand | NP
2. Steven Adams
Adams, 39, of Rowan Avenue, Harraton, Washington, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from a shop.
South Tyneside magistrates jailed him for eight weeks for each theft, to run concurrently, and activated a nine-week suspended sentence, to run consecutively | NP
3. Georgia Hunter
Hunter, 22, of Burns Avenue, Boldon, admitted two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of drug driving and was jailed for two years with a four-year road ban | NNP
4. Lewis Britton
Britton, 33, of Proctor Square, Sunderland, admitted breach of a restraining order, assault by beating and possessing a small amount of cannabis.
Mr Recorder Richard Herrmann sentenced him to 16 months behind bars with a further five-year restraining order | NP