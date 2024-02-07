The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2023.
August's figures are available here.
1. Some of the locations with most crime reported across north Sunderland in September
2. East View, Roker
There were 15 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
3. Beatrice Street, Roker
There were 14 incidents, including six shoplifting offences, reported 'ion or near' this location
4. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were 13 incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps