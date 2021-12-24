Welsh, 32, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and intimidation and was sentenced to a total of 30 months behind bars

13 jailbirds of Christmas - criminals from in and around Sunderland spending the festive period behind bars

The courts have been busy in the run up to Christmas.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 24th December 2021, 12:10 pm

Here are 13 people who are spending the festive season behind bars after committing various offences.

They were all jailed after pleading guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. Lee Crute

Crute, 43, of South Cliff, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed for 16 months

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

2. Scott Robertson

Robertson, 32, of Kenilworth Court, Washington, was jailed for eight months and banned from driving 18 months for dangerous driving, having no insurance, and two charges of driving under the influence of drugs

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

3. Andrew Wilkinson

Wilkinson, 38, of Wydale Way, Walker, Newcastle, has been jailed for 30 months after admitting possessing a controlled drug of Class B with intent to supply when stopped by police near Washington services

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

4. Jason Bainbridge and Robert Wilkinson

Bainbridge, 51, of Cartmell Terrace, Darlington, and Wilkinson, 28, of Ashton Street, Peterlee, were jailed for offences in Shotton Colliery. Bainbridge was sentenced to 38 months for two residential burglaries, while Wilkinson, who had previously been jailed after assaulting police officers, was recalled to prison to complete his sentence after breaching his licence

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3