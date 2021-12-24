Here are 13 people who are spending the festive season behind bars after committing various offences.

They were all jailed after pleading guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Lee Crute Crute, 43, of South Cliff, admitted unlawful wounding and was jailed for 16 months Photo: NOP Photo Sales

2. Scott Robertson Robertson, 32, of Kenilworth Court, Washington, was jailed for eight months and banned from driving 18 months for dangerous driving, having no insurance, and two charges of driving under the influence of drugs Photo: NOP Photo Sales

3. Andrew Wilkinson Wilkinson, 38, of Wydale Way, Walker, Newcastle, has been jailed for 30 months after admitting possessing a controlled drug of Class B with intent to supply when stopped by police near Washington services Photo: NOP Photo Sales

4. Jason Bainbridge and Robert Wilkinson Bainbridge, 51, of Cartmell Terrace, Darlington, and Wilkinson, 28, of Ashton Street, Peterlee, were jailed for offences in Shotton Colliery. Bainbridge was sentenced to 38 months for two residential burglaries, while Wilkinson, who had previously been jailed after assaulting police officers, was recalled to prison to complete his sentence after breaching his licence Photo: NOP Photo Sales