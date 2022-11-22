The animals were found abandoned in two filthy maggot-infested hutches with no water in Newriggs, Fatfield, Washington, on Thursday, November 17.

There was no food in one hutch and only a small amount in the other, which just two ferrets could reach.

A member of the public spotted them and reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Inspector Rachael Hurst collected the ferrets, which are not microchipped.

She believes the animals were dumped just a few hours before they were found and a van must have been used to transport them.

Now she is appealing for information to find out who is responsible: “These poor ferrets were found dumped in two filthy hutches without water and most couldn’t get to the small amount of food in the cage,” she said.

"They had been thoughtlessly discarded in a street like rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animals have been rescued by the RSPCA

"They were left exposed to the elements without a thought for their welfare. Thankfully they were found and were given health checks by a local vet and are now getting some much needed care and attention.

“Sadly calls to the RSPCA about abandonment and neglect have risen as the cost of living crisis bites and with more people struggling, we expect more animals will be neglected and abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to care for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures released by the RSPCA show the number of animals being abandoned rose by 17% from 2020 to 2021, with a further increase of 24% in the first part of 2022, as owners increasingly struggle to make ends meet.

The hutches were dumped in Washington

The charity has opened a telephone helpline for owners who are worried about the cost of caring for their pets on 0300 123 0650 and has a dedicated Cost of Living Hub with practical help and advice on its website.

To support the charity’s Winter Rescue appeal, visit rspca.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who saw anything unusual in the area the ferrets were dumped on Thursday or who recognises the distinctive hutches can contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

Thirteen ferrets were dumped in total

Three of the rescued animals

One of the hutches

Advertisement Hide Ad