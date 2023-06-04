Here are 13 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during May.
They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Afshin Hejazi
Hejazi, 45, of Second Avenue, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, was cleared of attempted murder by a jury but convicted of causing actual bodily harm. He admitted wounding with intent, possession of a blade, and perverting the course of justice and was jailed for 13-and-a-half years by Judge Paul Sloan KC Photo: NOP
2. Evelyn Humphrey
Humphrey, 64, of Navigation Point, Middleton Road, Hartlepool, admitted unlawful wounding and two charges of possessing a bladed article during an incident in Sunderland. She was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours unpaid work Photo: NOP
3. Damien Sartip Zadeh
Sartip Zadeh, 32, of Angram Drive, Sunderland, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of fraudulent trading and laundering the proceeds as well as engaging in aggressive commercial practices after threatening consumers who complained to prevent them pursuing refunds Photo: NOP
4. Dale Sartip Zadeh
Sartip Zadeh, 35, of Polperro Close, Ryhope, Sunderland, was jailed for eight years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of fraudulent trading and laundering the proceeds Photo: NOP