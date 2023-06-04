News you can trust since 1873
Offences included murder, rape and burglary.
Offences included murder, rape and burglary.

13 criminals jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland in May 2023

Here are 13 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during May.
By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Jun 2023, 18:07 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 18:17 BST

They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Hejazi, 45, of Second Avenue, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, was cleared of attempted murder by a jury but convicted of causing actual bodily harm. He admitted wounding with intent, possession of a blade, and perverting the course of justice and was jailed for 13-and-a-half years by Judge Paul Sloan KC

1. Afshin Hejazi

Humphrey, 64, of Navigation Point, Middleton Road, Hartlepool, admitted unlawful wounding and two charges of possessing a bladed article during an incident in Sunderland. She was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours unpaid work

2. Evelyn Humphrey

Sartip Zadeh, 32, of Angram Drive, Sunderland, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of fraudulent trading and laundering the proceeds as well as engaging in aggressive commercial practices after threatening consumers who complained to prevent them pursuing refunds

3. Damien Sartip Zadeh

Sartip Zadeh, 35, of Polperro Close, Ryhope, Sunderland, was jailed for eight years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of fraudulent trading and laundering the proceeds

4. Dale Sartip Zadeh

