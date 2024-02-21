The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All offences were committed during December.
November's figures are available here.
The 12 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during December have been revealed by new figures.
