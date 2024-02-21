News you can trust since 1873
12 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 12 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during December have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:35 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during December.

November's figures are available here.

Locations across South Sunderland with crimes reported during December

1. Hotspots

Locations across South Sunderland with crimes reported during December

2. Derwent Street, city centre

3. Prince Street, city centre

4. Stockton Road, Ryhope

