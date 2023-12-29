News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

11 people jailed or given suspended sentences during December 2023

The courts are closed for Christmas - but they have been busy this month.

By Kevin Clark
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT

Here are 11 people jailed or handed suspended sentences during the month for offences in and around Sunderland.

They were all dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

December was a busy month for the courts

1. People jailed or given suspended sentences during December

December was a busy month for the courts

Photo Sales
Allan, 25, of Elstree Square, Sunderland, admitted intentional strangulation and three assault charges. Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to 18 months behind bars with a five year restraining order to protect the victim.

2. Callum Allan

Allan, 25, of Elstree Square, Sunderland, admitted intentional strangulation and three assault charges. Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to 18 months behind bars with a five year restraining order to protect the victim.

Photo Sales
Curley, 30, pleaded guilty to burglary at Durham Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison .

3. Mason Curley

Curley, 30, pleaded guilty to burglary at Durham Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison .

Photo Sales
McMann, 55, of Gainsborough Avenue, Washington, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article - a lock knife. Mr Recorder David Gordon jailed him for three years and one month.

4. Sean McMann

McMann, 55, of Gainsborough Avenue, Washington, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article - a lock knife. Mr Recorder David Gordon jailed him for three years and one month.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:People