Here are 11 people jailed or handed suspended sentences during the month for offences in and around Sunderland.
They were all dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
December was a busy month for the courts
2. Callum Allan
Allan, 25, of Elstree Square, Sunderland, admitted intentional strangulation and three assault charges.
Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to 18 months behind bars with a five year restraining order to protect the victim.
3. Mason Curley
Curley, 30, pleaded guilty to burglary at Durham Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison
.
4. Sean McMann
McMann, 55, of Gainsborough Avenue, Washington, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article - a lock knife. Mr Recorder David Gordon jailed him for three years and one month.