11 criminals jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during April 2023

The courts were busy during April.

By Kevin Clark
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:39 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 19:39 BST

Here are 18 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.

They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Elliott, 46, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, admitted two counts of burglary, one count of aggravated burglary, and two counts of shoplifting. Mr Recorder Tony Hawks jailed him for five-and-a-half years

1. Ricky Elliott

Elliott, 46, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, admitted two counts of burglary, one count of aggravated burglary, and two counts of shoplifting. Mr Recorder Tony Hawks jailed him for five-and-a-half years

Savage, 50, of Ridley Street, Southwick, Sunderland, admitted robbery and having a bladed article and was jailed for four years with a two-year extended licence period

2. Andrew Savage

Savage, 50, of Ridley Street, Southwick, Sunderland, admitted robbery and having a bladed article and was jailed for four years with a two-year extended licence period

Anderson, 42, of Woodland Terrace, Washington, was convicted of common assault and pleaded guilty to assault. Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a six month curfew and £500 compensation order

3. Dave Anderson

Anderson, 42, of Woodland Terrace, Washington, was convicted of common assault and pleaded guilty to assault. Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a six month curfew and £500 compensation order

Sulanjaku, 26, of North Station Avenue, Houghton, admitted production of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for four-and-a-half years

4. Edison Sulanjaku

Sulanjaku, 26, of North Station Avenue, Houghton, admitted production of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for four-and-a-half years

Next Page
Page 1 of 3