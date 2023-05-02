The courts were busy during April.
Here are 18 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Ricky Elliott
Elliott, 46, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, admitted two counts of burglary, one count of aggravated burglary, and two counts of shoplifting. Mr Recorder Tony Hawks jailed him for five-and-a-half years Photo: NOP
2. Andrew Savage
Savage, 50, of Ridley Street, Southwick, Sunderland, admitted robbery and having a bladed article and was jailed for four years with a two-year extended licence period Photo: NOP
3. Dave Anderson
Anderson, 42, of Woodland Terrace, Washington, was convicted of common assault and pleaded guilty to assault. Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a six month curfew and £500 compensation order Photo: NOP
4. Edison Sulanjaku
Sulanjaku, 26, of North Station Avenue, Houghton, admitted production of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply and was jailed for four-and-a-half years Photo: NOP