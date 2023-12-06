10 vehicles seized and three crushed in council clampdown on fly tipping

'I hope these van seizures serve as a stark warning to anyone tempted to fly-tip'

A van has been seized from an address in Seaham after it was suspected to have been used for a fly-tipping incident at Gravel Walks in Houghton.

It was seized on November 22, taking the number of vans seized for fly tipping since July to 10.

It's part of a campaign by Sunderland City Council to clampdown on the illegal dumping of rubbish.

Councils have powers which allow them to confiscate any vehicle they suspect has been involved in environmental crime or fly-tipping. Owners can request to claim their vehicle back but if they are found guilty and a decision is made not to return the vehicle, it can be crushed or sold.

Since July, three have been crushed and two have been returned to their owners, while investigations are ongoing into the other five vans.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City said: "I hope these van seizures serve as a stark warning to anyone tempted to fly-tip.

"We know it’s something that our residents feel very strongly about so where we come across evidence that a vehicle may have been used for fly-tipping, the council will use legal powers to seize it. If the owner doesn’t come forward to claim it, we can use these powers to either crush or sell the vehicle.”

With the festive season always generating an increase in waste, residents are being encouraged to plan ahead and to dispose of their rubbish using using the appropriate outlets.

Cllr Rowntree said: “As we approach Christmas, many people may find they generate more rubbish and their bins fill up more quickly, but we ask everyone to make sure that they are disposing of any extra rubbish properly.

"If you plan to use a private waste collector you are responsible for making the proper checks first, and not doing this could result in you having to pick up the bill if the collector you've used goes on to dump your waste elsewhere."

Anyone who witnesses fly-tipping you can report it anonymously at www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it