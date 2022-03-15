10 places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in January

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2022.

1. Sunderland Street, Houghton Fifteen incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Marlborough Road, Washington Thirteen incidents, including five of criminal damage and arson, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Milton Avenue, Houghton Eleven incidents, including four of anti-social behaviour violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Front Street, Houghton Ten incidents, including two of criminal damage and arson, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales