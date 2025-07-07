10 illegal electric bikes which terrorised neighbourhood seized in Sunderland clampdown on antisocial behaviour
The Northumbria Police’s motorcycle disorder team focused their crackdown on High Street West where they seized 10 e-bikes which had been adapted, making them illegal to be ridden on the roads.
Officers also seized a motorised scooter under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act. Six riders were spoken to, while another four fled on foot, leaving their bikes behind.
PC Lawson of Sunderland’s Op Capio team said: “This is a huge success for Northumbria Police and the people of Sunderland.
“Their safety comes first, and they shouldn’t have to worry about modified bikes, illegally being ridden and terrorising their neighbourhoods.
“The Op Capio team are out on the streets daily tackling the issue at hand – be that seizing bikes or building up intelligence on motorbike or e-bike related ASB.
“I’d like to thank those members of the public who report motorbike and e-bike related ASB to us, it’s crucial when it comes to helping us build up intelligence, making sure we’re targeting the right places at the right time.
“Please continue to do so, it really is invaluable.”
Anyone with concerns or who has information about motorcycle related disorder in their local area are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it function on their website.
You can also call 101.