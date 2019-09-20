Crews called to late-night fire on Hylton Road, Sunderland
Firefighters from two Sunderland stations were called to a blaze in Hylton Road which began in the late hours of Thursday, September 19.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 20th September 2019, 14:18 pm
Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central attended a property, which houses three shops, following reports of a fire shortly before midnight.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed the cause of the blaze, which took place in the roof void of one of the shops, was under investigation.
Crews then left the scene at around 1am.