Sunderland man appears in court accused of involvement in city centre disturbances

Police on the streets in Sunderland at the height of the summer riots.

A Sunderland man has appeared in court accused of involvement in disturbances which hit the city’s centre in August last year.

Prosecutors claim Kyle Green, 20, used unlawful violence for a common purpose when present together with 12 or more people on Friday, August 2. Mr Green, of Ambrose Road, Farringdon, did not enter a plea to a charge of riot – unlawful violence, at a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his case could only be heard at Newcastle Crown Court. She granted him unconditional bail to appear there on Thursday, November 27. Disturbances in Sunderland were part of widespread disorder across the country and followed the murder of three children in Southport.