Man admits setting fire to office of Labour MP for Washington and Gateshead South and causing £500k of damage
Joshua Oliver, 28, started the fire which tore through Vermont House in Concord, Washington in a wheelie bin.
However, Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard today that Oliver claims he did not intend to cause such widespread destruction to the building.
His basis of plea, which was not accepted by the Crown, was that the act was reckless, rather than intentional.
Shocking pictures taken from above show the extent of the damage, with the roof almost completely destroyed.
Oliver, of no fixed address, was living in a tent close to Vermont House and had smashed windows there on three occasions before sparking the blaze on the evening of Wednesday, September 10.
Prosecutor Lesley Burgess told the hearing: "Vermont House is used by a number of separate premises but it's also the office of the MP Sharon Hodgson."
As a result of the blaze on the evening of Wednesday, September 10, the Labour MP was unable to access the building, which also housed an NHS office.
Ms Burgess told the court that Oliver was identified from CCTV footage of the scene, and that the damage to the building has been estimated at costing between £250K to £500K.
Defending, Heather Bolton told the court: "He accepts that he sets fire to a wheelie bin. He did not intend for the fire to spread to the building."
Oliver, who stood in the dock wearing a prison issue grey tracksuit, also pleaded guilty to burglary, in relation to a mallet and power tools he stole from Vermont House.
Earlier in the month, between September 3 and 5, Oliver smashed windows at the building.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage in relation to those offences.
In a separate matter, in July of this year, Oliver also admitted smashing windows at his father's property on two occasions.
There was no application for bail and Oliver was remanded in custody.
Judge Kate Meek told the court a Newton Hearing will be held to determine whether the arson was reckless or intentional.
The case has been transferred to Newcastle Crown Court and will next be heard on October 14.