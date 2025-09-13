An arsonist has admitted setting fire to the office of Labour MP Sharon Hodgson causing a major blaze and up to £500K of damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Oliver, 28, started the fire which tore through Vermont House in Concord, Washington in a wheelie bin.

However, Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard today that Oliver claims he did not intend to cause such widespread destruction to the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His basis of plea, which was not accepted by the Crown, was that the act was reckless, rather than intentional.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson following a fire at MP Sharon Hodgson's office. | North News & Pictures Ltd

Shocking pictures taken from above show the extent of the damage, with the roof almost completely destroyed.

Oliver, of no fixed address, was living in a tent close to Vermont House and had smashed windows there on three occasions before sparking the blaze on the evening of Wednesday, September 10.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess told the hearing: "Vermont House is used by a number of separate premises but it's also the office of the MP Sharon Hodgson."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the blaze on the evening of Wednesday, September 10, the Labour MP was unable to access the building, which also housed an NHS office.

Ms Burgess told the court that Oliver was identified from CCTV footage of the scene, and that the damage to the building has been estimated at costing between £250K to £500K.

The fire damage following the suspected arson attack on Vermont House, where Sharon Hodgson's constituency office is located. Inset MP Sharon Hodgson. | Neil Fatkin

Defending, Heather Bolton told the court: "He accepts that he sets fire to a wheelie bin. He did not intend for the fire to spread to the building."

Oliver, who stood in the dock wearing a prison issue grey tracksuit, also pleaded guilty to burglary, in relation to a mallet and power tools he stole from Vermont House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the month, between September 3 and 5, Oliver smashed windows at the building.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage in relation to those offences.

The extensive damage at Vermont House. | North News & Pictures Ltd

In a separate matter, in July of this year, Oliver also admitted smashing windows at his father's property on two occasions.

There was no application for bail and Oliver was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Kate Meek told the court a Newton Hearing will be held to determine whether the arson was reckless or intentional.

The case has been transferred to Newcastle Crown Court and will next be heard on October 14.