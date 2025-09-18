A brute who left his partner bleeding and bruised in an attack that made her fear she would die has kept his freedom.

Ryan Pearson had downed vodka before he started to accuse the woman of cheating then lashed out and repeatedly hit her face until her "ears were ringing" and she believed she lost consciousness.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she was left with black eyes, a swollen jaw and bust lips.

In an impact statement, the victim said she is no longer the "happy, outgoing, confident" person that she was and added: "Hearing his name makes me feel physically sick.

"I was so scared of Ryan that day and I genuinely believed he would kill me.

"He has potential to kill a woman one day."

Pearson, 34, of Alwin, Rickleton, Washington was convicted of assault in his absence.

Mr Recorder Rankin sentenced him to 18 months suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements and £500 compensation order.

The recorder told him: "You came extremely close to going to prison today. You couldn't complain if you did so.

"You have had a significant adverse effect on her, you should be ashamed of yourself."

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said Pearson has a good employment record and bail conditions preventing him from entering certain areas has affected his ability to work.

The court heard Pearson has been assessed as a "low risk".