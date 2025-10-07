A danger driver who travelled with no lights during a 125mph police chase has been jailed.

Keiran Connor rammed another vehicle out of his path, tore through coned off areas and sent debris flying into a police car windscreen, which shattered, during the pursuit.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 30-minute chase was initially abandoned due to the danger Connor posed and several police cars and the force helicopter were deployed before he eventually stopped.

Connor, of Trotter Terrace, Shotton Colliery admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and no licence.

The 22-year-old, who was on two suspended sentences and a community order at the time, has been jailed for 22 months with a three year road ban after his release.

Judge Gavin Doig told him: "It's only good fortune you didn't kill yourself or others or didn't seriously injure yourself or others."

Prosecutor David Robinson-Young told the court police had first spotted the Ford S Max Connor was driving near the Tyne Tunnel and were aware the vehicle had failed to stop for officers in Wallsend.

The police car lights and sirens were activated and Connor's vehicle was followed as he reached speeds of up to 110mph on the A19.

Mr Robinson-Young said: "The vehicle headlights were turned off and he drove dangerously at these speeds, continuing down the A19.

“He turned off onto the A183, contravening a red light in a high risk manouver, continued to make off and narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another member of the public while travelling with lights off."

The court heard the chase was aborted due to the dangerousness of Connor's driving.

An unmarked police vehicle then spotted the car and saw Connor driving at 80mph in a 50mph zone.

Mr Robinson-Young added: "He forced his way through the centre of two other vehicles, deliberately ramming another vehicle and pushing it into the central reservation."

Other officers joined in the pursuit and Mr Robinson-Young said: "One officer states he saw the vehicle being driven at around 125mph with its lights off and also observed it crash through a coned roadworks area.

"This damaged numerous cones and he saw it crash through another closed road at the Easington junction, again damaging numerous cones."

The court heard pieces of debris Connor left in his wake hit a police car and shattered the windscreen.

Mr Robinson-Young said Connor's driving was "atrocious" and an officer involved in the pursuit said it was a "miracle" nobody was killed or hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that was rammed said Connor's behaviour was "unforgivable" and added: "I was worried I woudn't make it home that night."

Jordan Parkinson, defending, said Connor has a learning disability, ADHD and autism, has no qualifications and has never had a job.

Miss Parkinson added: "He is still young and has time to turn his life around and tells me that's what he intends to do."