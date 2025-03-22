A dad who was caught importing 61kilos of drugs through Newcastle Airport has walked free from court.

Ahmed Hirsi was stopped by border force agents after returning from South Africa via Dubai last October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers found 61kilos of class C drug Cathine, also known as Khat, when they searched the 46-year-old's luggage.

David Robinson-Young, prosecuting, said: "On Wednesday 11 October 24 the defendant flew into Newcastle Upon Tyne airport on a flight from Dubai.

"The defendant was spoken to by officers from UK border force who conducted a search of his luggage.

"Khat is illegal to import into the UK.

"The defendant was arrested and and taken to Forth Banks Police station where he was detained.

"He told the officers he knew what Khat was and that the telephone which had been seized was his.

"The defendant then gave a no reply interview."

Hirsi, who said he was travelling back from Johannesburg, South Africa, claimed he was using the drug for personal use to treat back pain.

An expert statement was read to the court, which described the drug as causing "excitement, loss of appetite and mild euphoria".

The court heard that the quantity Hirsi, who is originally from Somalia but lives in London, was carrying would be for more than his own use.

It estimated the street value of the drug is anywhere between £6,130 and £18,390.

David Robinson-Young added: "He is unemployed and claims benefits."

Newcastle International Airport.

Hirsi has one previous conviction for two offences including criminal damage and failing to surrender.

Hirsi, of Circular Road, London, pleaded guilty to the improper importation of goods - controlled drug of class C into the United Kingdom.

Mr Recorder Moran sentenced him to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirements.

He also has a six month curfew between 7pm and 7am and he must pay £150 costs.

He told him: "You received full credit for your plea of guilty.

"This has a value of between £6,000 and £18,000.

"You are 46, you have no relevant previous convictions.

"You also said that you didn't know it was illegal to do this in the UK.

"I don't believe any of that.

"I'm in no doubt you were recruited to do this by someone much more sophisticated than you.

"They pick people like you.

"Someone who is unemployed and in poor health and probably desperate for money.

"You have been in the UK now for 21 years.

"You have a partner and five children but they live in Somalia.

"You are assessed as a low risk of reoffending.”

Estelle Chambers, defending, told the court that he was at the bottom of the pecking order with "no influence" on the operation.

She added that Hirsi had co-operated with border force and was at low risk or reoffending.

She said: "He is incredibly sorry and incredibly remorseful for committing this offence.

"He's sorry for troubling staff at the airport."