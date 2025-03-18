A car dealer who roped his brother into fixing up a £24,000 Mercedes stolen from Washington which he realised had been pinched has been spared jail.

Jake Bush, 26, of Ernest Street, Pelton, near Chester-le-Street, claimed he took ownership of the motor in the belief it had come his way legally.

But even after his suspicions grew when he failed to lay his hands on the vehicle’s logbook, he kept silent and did not go to police, a court heard.

He then asked his brother Josh Bush, 23, of Neville Court, Sulgrave, Washington, to help him work on the vehicle ahead of its planned re-sale.

However, justice eventually came their way after the car was stopped while being driven on cloned plates and their fingerprints were found inside.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, each defendant pleaded guilty to a handling stolen goods charge, between January 10 and January 13 last year.

Jake Bush, described by magistrates as the “primary mover” in the crime, was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 15 months.

His brother, who they said had “played a minor part in the enterprise”, was handed a 15-month community order.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “The complainant says that her motor vehicle was stolen on January 11. It had been locked and secured at night.

“It was later seen in Belton Close in Washington, with registration plates that had been cloned.

“On examination, the defendants’ fingerprints were found in the footwell. They were charged.

“The defendants come before the court with previous convictions, but they are somewhat limited.”

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

In a statement, the victim said she was relieved to get her car back, but it felt tarnished by the theft and she wanted to sell it.

Robin Ford, defending both men, said: “Jake accepts fully that he got the car and asked his brother to do it up.

“It’s not the two of them that got the car, but they’ve been jointly charged because they were working on the car.

“Jake got the vehicle and perhaps closes his mind and gets his brother involved.

“When you read the reports, Jake fully accepts that he got a bargain, and he thought he was going to get the logbook.

“It didn’t cross his mind at all that it may be stolen, but he did think it was too good to be true. He kept the car.

“If you read the report, it’s glowing for the boys. There’s been nothing else for Jake since 2020 for drugs.

“There’s been nothing for Josh since 2020, also for drugs. There have been no other offences for both.

“The recommendation in the report is a community-based sentence. There’s clearly a prospect of rehabilitation.

“They have been burnt by the experience. Jake no longer buys and sells cars.”

Magistrates ordered Jake Bush to complete 12 rehabilitation days and pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Josh Bush must complete 225 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days, and pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.