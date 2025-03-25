A habitual cannabis user committed motoring crimes in Sunderland in part because she had gone to “hell and back” through violence by her ex-partner, a court heard.

Victoria Gibson, 38, raised the issue of alleged physical abuse as a reason for getting behind the wheel to flee while banned and uninsured.

Gibson, 38, of Lumley Street, Millfield, offered it as an excuse to police when they pulled her over on Monday, June 3.

And when her case reached court, she raised it as a special reason in her defence, a move which could have lessened her punishment.

But she later ditched that plan and had no other when she again came to the attention of officers, on Tuesday, November 19.

They stopped her white Dacia Sandero on the city’s A1231 Wessington Way after seeing it “judder” as it pulled away from traffic lights.

A roadside drug swipe showed she had used cannabis and an evidential blood test after her arrest proved she was over the legal limit.

The sample also showed amphetamine but at a level below the legal limit, and no prosecution for that followed.

Gibson later admitted to using illegal class B cannabis every day, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

They banned her from the roads for 16 months, after she pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “On June 3, officers on patrol in St Mark’s Way in Millfield, saw a female driving.

“They recognised her from a previous matter. She alighted from the vehicle in Lumley Street.

“Checks showed she was not insured and was disqualified for six months under totting.

“She came before the court and pleaded guilty but raised special reasons. She later abandoned that and pleaded guilty on the full facts.

“The special reasons were that she was the victim of domestic abuse.

“On November 19, officers were travelling south on the A19 when they saw a white Sandero.

“They noticed it was maintained poorly and followed as it exited the A19 and stopped at traffic lights.

“It juddered as it pulled away. They stopped the vehicle and her pupils were large. She admitted to smoking cannabis daily.”

Gibson, who has 19 previous convictions, gave a reading in blood for cannabis breakdown product THC at not less than 7.9mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said Gibson had been attacked by her partner on the day she drove while banned.

He added: “She raised special reasons. She is very vulnerable. She has been abused physically and mentally by her partner.

“She accepts that she is a regular user of drugs. There are underlying issues. This is a woman who has been to hell and back.”

Magistrates sentenced Gibson to a 15-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and a three-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

They banned her from the roads for 16 months for driving while disqualified and 12 months for drug driving, to run concurrently.

She was fined £40, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.