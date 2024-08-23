Countdown to Women's Rugby World Cup opener in Sunderland
England play the opening fixture of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 at the Stadium of Light on Friday, August 22. Excitement was already mounting at an official launch at the venue.
The Red Roses' opposition will be announced in October, along with the rest of the schedule. Sunderland provides the competition's second largest venue after Twickenham, which hosts the final.
England were runners-up to hosts New Zealand in 2021.
Ticket demand is expected to be high. Fans are encouraged to register now on the tournament website to enter the pre-sale which takes place between September 24 and October 8.
Tickets for the Wearside opener are between £5 and £45.
Among those at the Stadium of Light announcing the event were Katy Daley-Mclean, former England captain, 2014 World Cup winner and University of Sunderland graduate.
She was joined by broadcaster and former England footballer Karen Carney, Sarah Massey tournament MD, David Bruce, chief business officer of Sunderland AFC and Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council.
Katy said: "The fact that we'll have the Red Roses here, at the Stadium of Light, is going to be absolutely fantastic; and one thing I know for certain is that the crowd, the region, are going to massively embrace this.
"It's going to be noisy, busy and full with the most wonderful atmosphere.
"I would have loved to play in a game like this; being a girl from the North East, playing in a stadium like this.
"I used to come and watch Sunderland here with my dad when I was little, so the fact we've got a rugby game here, it's the Red Roses and it's in a home World Cup; it doesn't get any better for me. My two loves."
The 10th quadrennial tournament has cross-sport backing.
Former Lioness Karen Carney told the Echo: "I'm an advocate for women's sport. There's a year to go before the Red Roses are here in the opening game.
"I'm here to champion support for the women playing in it; and all of them down the country. I'm definitely going to try to be here. If not I'll still be watching."
Other host cities are Salford, York, Bristol, Brighton, Northampton and Exeter.
