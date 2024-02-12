Councillor meets students in National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To help promote National Apprenticeship Week, Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills at Sunderland City Council, met students interested in construction careers at a housing development in Ryhope.

Hosted by housebuilder Persimmon at their St Michaels Way development, Councillor Williams met students from Sunderland College who were given a tour of a live construction site.

The students met with Persimmon apprentices working on the site and were given a tour of the development, which will deliver 450 new homes when complete.

Meeting the learners on site, Sunderland City Council Councillor Linda Williams said: ‘It was great to see students from Sunderland College at Persimmon’s Ryhope site during National Apprenticeship week.

‘I was impressed by the work Persimmon undertake to offer apprenticeships to our young people but also the support they give them to succeed.

‘There is such a range of roles in homebuilding and I was impressed by the importance Persimmon place on internal promotion in their teams.

‘Whilst talking to a couple of young people they really welcomed the opportunity to visit and see firsthand what is on offer and how they can work within the industry.’

National Apprenticeship Week brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the difference that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Ed Alder, Persimmon Managing Director for Durham said: ‘It’s great to be able to host Councillor Williams and learners from Sunderland College and showcase the skills apprentices are putting to use on site and the support they receive from our Apprenticeship Managers.

‘We’re proud to help young people develop the skills they need to embark upon one of the many fulfilling careers construction has to offer.'