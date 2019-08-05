Council fight back against fly-tipping as community are outraged with mess

The rubbish has been spotted being dumped on multiple occasions

Vans and pick-up trucks have been spotted over a matter of months dumping rubbish around Downhill Sports Complex.

They have been seen driving onto the field adjacent to the footpath and fly-tipping. The gate that was originally there has been smashed down and is reported to have remained that way for weeks.

Brian Fairless, 61, who works at a recycling site in Houghton-le-Spring, has been noticing this. He said: “I just think it's been going on too long now. I've been in contact with the council on many occasions.

The council are working on solving the ongoing problem

“I even spoke directly to the enforcement officers to report similar incidents over many months but it seems that nothing is being done to stop the problem.

“I can't understand why the council haven't replaced the metal gate or blocked it off to stop the vehicles driving in. I just think tougher action should be in place.

“There is refurbishment work going on in the sports complex and it would be a sham, with all the money being spent on that site, for the rest of the area to look like a dump.”

Sunderland Council are aware of the issue and have begun meetings in the hopes to solve the problem.

Councillor Paul Stewart, the council’s Cabinet Secretary and a Redhill ward member said: “Many residents will recall all the recent work that has gone into cleaning the pond, the sports complex grounds and yet some seem to only want to continue dumping their waste wherever they like.

“There is now CCTV in the pond area and I would urge anyone who has more information about fly-tipping to report it and if we can work together as a community we can help stop it.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: “Incidents like this are not only dirty and disrespectful but they also distract council staff from other duties.

“The council has increased powers against fly-tippers and continues to fine and prosecute people who don’t help keep our city tidy.”