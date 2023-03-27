Cost of Living payments Sunderland: DWP confirms when spring payment of £301 will be paid
The first of three cost of living payments is set to arrive to those eligible this Spring, with dates now confirmed
Thousands of households across the North East including Sunderland will receive a £301 cost of living cash boost by mid-May as the government has announced dates for the pay-out to help those who need it most.
This is the first of three payments set to help people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis, with the other payments of £300 to be paid during autumn 2023 for most people and
£299 paid during spring 2024 for most.
You’ll be eligible for this payment if you received a payment of tax credits for any day during the period January 26 2023 to February 25 2023. The payment will also be paid to most people on Department for Work and Pensions benefits (DWP) between April 25 and May 17.
You will be eligible for the three upcoming payments if you currently receive these benefits, with the payments being separate from your benefit payments.
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income Support
- Pension Credit
- Universal Credit
- Child Tax Credit
- Working Tax Credit
Also coming this year will be the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment that will be paid in the summer. Winter fuel support will also get a top up. A spokesperson for the DWP said: “If you’re entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2023 to 2024, you will get an extra £150 or £300 paid with your normal payment from November 2023.”