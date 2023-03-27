Thousands of households across the North East including Sunderland will receive a £301 cost of living cash boost by mid-May as the government has announced dates for the pay-out to help those who need it most.

This is the first of three payments set to help people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis, with the other payments of £300 to be paid during autumn 2023 for most people and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£299 paid during spring 2024 for most.

You’ll be eligible for this payment if you received a payment of tax credits for any day during the period January 26 2023 to February 25 2023. The payment will also be paid to most people on Department for Work and Pensions benefits (DWP) between April 25 and May 17.

You will be eligible for the three upcoming payments if you currently receive these benefits, with the payments being separate from your benefit payments.

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad