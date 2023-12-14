Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Keith Storey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died earlier this month.

Can you help locate Mr Storey's next-of-kin?

Fifty-seven-year-old Keith Storey was found dead at his home in Toward Road on Monday, December 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Coroner's investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

There are no known next-of-kin, though it is believed Mr Storey may have had a brother in the Crook area of County Durham.