Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Keith Storey
Mr Storey passed away at home.
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died earlier this month.
Fifty-seven-year-old Keith Storey was found dead at his home in Toward Road on Monday, December 4.
A Coroner's investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.
There are no known next-of-kin, though it is believed Mr Storey may have had a brother in the Crook area of County Durham.
Anyone with information should contact Coroner’s Officer Lily Hunter at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7840 or email [email protected]