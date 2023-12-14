News you can trust since 1873
Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man Keith Storey

Mr Storey passed away at home.

By Kevin Clark
Published 14th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died earlier this month.

Can you help locate Mr Storey's next-of-kin?

Fifty-seven-year-old Keith Storey was found dead at his home in Toward Road on Monday, December 4. 

A Coroner's investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

There are no known next-of-kin, though it is believed Mr Storey may have had a brother in the Crook area of County Durham.

Anyone with information should contact Coroner’s Officer Lily Hunter at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7840 or email [email protected]

