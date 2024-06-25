Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland man George Turnbull

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man.

Eighty-three-year-old George Turnbull passed away at his care home on June 22.

A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family and friends of Sunderland man George TurnbullA coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family and friends of Sunderland man George Turnbull
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family and friends of Sunderland man George Turnbull | sn

Friends have said he had two sisters, both of whom live outside the area, and with whom he has not been in touch for around 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed one may live in the Suffolk area and the other in Lancaster. There may be other family members locally but there is no further information available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Andrew Weighill at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841, email: [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.