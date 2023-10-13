Sunderland coroner's appeal to trace family of Washington man Michael Robson
Mr Robson passed away at home.
A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Washington man.
Seventy-one-year-old Michael Robson passed away at his home in Oxclose, yesterday, Thursday, October 12.
Sunderland Coroner's Office has spoken to his friends but they have no details of any relations.
. Anyone who has any information about Mr Robson's next-of-kin should contact coroner's officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7842 or email [email protected]