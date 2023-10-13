News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland coroner's appeal to trace family of Washington man Michael Robson

Mr Robson passed away at home.

By Kevin Clark
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Washington man.

Seventy-one-year-old Michael Robson passed away at his home in Oxclose, yesterday, Thursday, October 12.

Sunderland Coroner's Office has spoken to his friends but they have no details of any relations.

. Anyone who has any information about Mr Robson's next-of-kin should contact coroner's officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7842 or email  [email protected]

