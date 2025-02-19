Coroner's appeal for information on elderly Sunderland man
The Coroner’s Office is appealing for information on an elderly man who has passed away.
Dennis Michael Roger, 81, died at Sunderland Royal Hospital, on February 16 2025.
Little is known of him, other than that he lived at Tom Urwin House in Silksworth.
There are no known family members, but if anyone has any information on Mr Roger they are asked to contact the Coroner’s Officer for Sunderland.
You can do so on 0191 5617841 or [email protected]
