Cooklaw Solicitors celebrate one-year milestone

Mark Cook Solicitors was initially founded in 2006, by well-known local solicitor Mark Cook. In 2020, the firm was joined by Chartered Legal Executive, Richard Walls as a Partner in the business. Solicitor Lee Gilder added further experience to the leadership team in 2022 also joining as a Partner before Mark Cook Solicitors became a limited company in February 2023.

In just one year, Cooklaw has significantly impacted the Sunderland legal scene. Committed to embracing innovative technologies and with a client-centric approach, Cooklaw has successfully streamlined the legal process for businesses and individuals, positioning itself as one of Sunderland’s go-to firms.

Lee Gilder, Director, said: “ We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone. We aim to deliver honest, no-nonsense legal advice and services with a difference and are on track to set a new standard in client expectations. We have an enviable legal team providing legal solutions to businesses and individuals, and we are grateful to each and every one of them for their support”.

Cooklaw Solicitors team celebrating their first birthday.

With a five-star Google review, the firm has set a new benchmark for responsiveness and accessibility, providing clients with proactive communication and ensuring that all clients feel valued and understood throughout their legal journey.

The firm provides a wide range of business services, including legal guidance on commercial matters and advice in relation to the sale and purchase of commercial property as well as the sale and purchases of companies. Cooklaw advises individuals on wills and probate matters, powers of attorney and delivers outstanding residential conveyancing services. In addition, the firm has a dedicated new-build conveyancing team headed by Richard Walls, Director, a specialist team with many years of experience who can provide independent, timely advice to buyers of New Build properties.