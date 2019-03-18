Connor Brown murder: 'Sunderland is with you' - messages of sympathy for teenager and his family on day of funeral

Wearsiders have offered their messages of support to the family and friends of Connor Brown as the teenager was laid to rest at his funeral.

The 18-year-old died after being attacked in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday, February 24.

The funeral of Connor Brown.

Hundreds of people attended Connor's funeral at Sunderland Crematorium, with many of those present wearing red, his favourite colour.

A horse-drawn carriage led the funeral cortege to the service, with Connor's coffin draped in the Sunderland AFC club badge.

Read more: Connor Brown murder: Hundreds attend funeral to say farewell to popular Sunderland teenager

Humanist celebrant Chris May told those who packed into the crematorium: "The memories we have of Connor will light up the darkest of days.

Connor Brown.

"Perhaps, after today, we will always have the ability to think of Connor and when we do, remember the good times.

"When we draw upon those memories the darkness will be lit up, because his love stays with us."

Readers took to the Echo's Facebook page to leave their messages of support.

Cheryl Williams wrote: "Sunderland is with you today."

The funeral of Connor Brown.

Lianne Watt wrote: "Thinking of his family and friends on a day that shouldn’t even be happening."

John Pallas added: "Our deepest sympathy to all concerned from my family."

June Skalski wrote: "Sunderland is definitely with you & your family today."

Denise Mustard wrote: "A beautiful boy taken far too early, my thoughts and love are with you and your family."

Deb Pulling added: "Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends, R.I.P Connor fly high and shine bright bonny lad."

Allison Moore wrote: "Sleep tight young man. Love and prayers to your family and friends x god bless ."

Deb Edmundson added: "The people of Sunderland will never forget Connor.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Connor's family and friends on this very sad day.

"RIP Connor, another angel taken too soon."

Patrice Yates Rest added: "Rest in peace Connor, thoughts are with family & friends."

Kirsty Cook added: "Sending all my love to the family and all his friends."

Freda Fairley wrote: "My heart goes out to you and your family God bless you Rip."

And Claire Proud wrote: "Farewell, fly high."

