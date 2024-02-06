Complete Weed Control bolsters sales function with dual appointments for future growth

Mark Pyrah brings a wealth of experience to the role having held a leadership position at ICL, as well as overseeing the team at Amega Sciences. His extensive career within the sector spans nearly four decades, contributing to his deep understanding of the intricacies of the industry. Regarding his move to Complete Weed Control, Mark expressed enthusiasm for the well-respected business, citing a positive and productive working relationship with the company's leadership. He emphasised the robust service offering, consistency across the network and the commitment to delivering high standards as key factors that attracted him to the organisation. Mark's new role within Complete Weed Control will focus on cultivating customer relationships, attracting new contracts and negotiating deals with suppliers. He plans to spend time with individual regional managers to understand their challenges, aiming to facilitate joined-up solutions across the organisation. Mark also looks forward to meeting customers and aiding expansion into new markets. Highlighting challenges facing the sector, Mark pointed to increasing regulations over spraying activity and sees an opportunity for Complete Weed Control to champion advancements, such as the use of WEEDit technology, to promote best practice. Joining the team alongside Mark Pyrah, Simon Pannell assumes the role of group sales director, bringing a wealth of experience dating back to 1998. Simon's proven track record includes significant growth achieved in various roles with Litterboss, CC Cousins, MITIE Landscapes, Integritas Landscapes, John O’Conner GM and at Countrywide GM, where he served as national accounts sales director. Simon expressed his passion for building relationships and underscored the importance of understanding customer challenges. His goal is to target new business opportunities across the UK, catering to the diverse needs of customers. The appointments of Mark Pyrah and Simon Pannell signal a strategic move by Complete Weed Control to further solidify its position as the leading player in the amenity weed control industry. Ian Graham, managing director of Complete Weed Control shared his enthusiasm regarding the dual appointments, stating: "We are confident that the addition of Mark and Simon to our team will greatly enhance our growth trajectory. Their combined experience and deep understanding of the industry will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success.” He added: “Our nationwide presence aligns seamlessly with the requirements of businesses operating across multiple locations, and this new director-level appointment underscores our commitment to prioritising and fostering relationships with such entities.”