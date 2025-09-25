Willmer Guzman (left) and Armet Asprilla Cortes | NEROCU

Foreign criminals lurked in banks to spot vulnerable customers withdrawing large amounts of cash then distracted them outside and took their money.

Armet Cortes and Willmer Guzman were part of a gang that used "silent, skilled and subtle" signs to communicate with each other once they had identified a potential target inside banking institutions.

After the victim, usually a woman, left the bank or building society, the Colombian nationals used distraction techniques, such as dropping coins on the ground or asking questions, to grab the money that had just been withdrawn.

Newcastle Crown Court heard between August and April the travelling thieves pocketed more than £63,000 from 14 victims in Sunderland, Hexham, Whitley Bay and Newcastle in the North East of England as well as in Merseyside and London.

The largest amount taken from one person was £15,000 and the court heard many were elderly or disabled. Most of the victims were distracted by coins being dropped in front of them and the gang asking if the money was theirs.

A 71-year-old woman in Sunderland however was in the city with her husband, who has since passed away, in March and had withdrawn £3,000 from the bank. As she and her husband, who was struggling to walk and in pain, got into the car, they were surrounded by four strangers.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court: "The distraction involved screaming in foreign language and shouting."

The court heard the husband used his walking stick to try and push the men away and during the confusing confrontation their money was stolen. In Hexham last August a woman had withdrawn £7,000 and the money was taken using the coin distraction technique. Cortes, 55, and Guzman, 63, both of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to steal.

Miss Slaughter said: "This conspiracy was an organised and systematic series of offending across the country, over a seven month period, with 14 individual crimes within that time. There was deliberate targeting of victims, based on vulnerability. This is a £60,000 case."

Miss Slaughter said the total amount taken from victims was £63,234. Judge Andrew Smith jailed both men for 44 months and said they face automatic deportation. The judge said: "These offences involve targeting of often and usually vulnerable victims.

“There were 14 individual offences identified as part of this conspiracy. These victims were single women, unlikely to fight back or challenge you. Some of the victims were also vulnerable as a result of their age.

"The theme was to identify potential victims in banks and building societies, victims who were, for various purposes, discreetly taking out large amounts of cash. You were lurking in banking halls without purpose of being there. On the basis I assume not every customer is taking out large sum of money, it seems likely you were there for some time identifying the victims.

"On leaving the banks they were distracted by one or both of you and others who were involved in the offending. These were skilled and I am satisfied practices distraction techniques. This displayed a high degree of professionalism with regard to identifying victims and in the way the offences were committed."

The judge said the gang used "silent, skilled and subtle signs and gestures" to communicate with each other.

The court heard the men have no previous UK convictions, entered the country legally and each claim they were separately approached by strangers who recruited them into the criminal activity.

Following the sentencing, North East Regional Crime Unit Detective Constable Andy Thompson, said: “This type of criminality has absolutely no place in the North East – it is an incredibly traumatic crime type for victims that leaves both a financial and psychological impact.

“Cortes and Guzman targeted vulnerable victims and used manipulative and sophisticated methods to carry out their crimes. We worked closely with Northumbria Police to identify and pursue those criminals responsible, who we brought before the Courts.”

NEROCU Detective Inspector Shaun Fordy, added: “This sentencing is the latest success in our ongoing efforts to stamp out all forms of organised crime through Operation Sentinel in the North East – our united police response to Serious and Organised Crime.

“Community intelligence is vital to police investigations, and we would ask members of the public to continue reporting any suspicious activity in and around banks and if you have been a victim, report it to police as soon as possible.”