College tutor in the running for national award

A college lecturer is in the running for a prestigious teacher of the year award.

Alison Scattergood, a barbering lecturer at East Durham College has been nominated in this year’s prestigious TES FE Awards finals.

Alison, who works at the Peterlee campus, has been shortlisted after judges sifted through a record number of entries, naming her among seven other inspirational teachers.

The Teacher of the Year award seeks to reward the individual whose passion, knowledge and skills have inspired students to success, and who has made a major contribution to educational life.

Alison, who is the only teacher from the North East to make the shortlist, said: “I’m in shock and shaking, I just can’t believe it.

“It’s amazing and means so much to me as it’s about teaching and education and not just cutting hair well. I’m a strong believer in the need for high quality education and training in the barbering industry and, when done successfully, the impact that can have on the lives of students.

“It’s amazing to be nominated, and as well as for myself, I’m absolutely thrilled for the college and the recognition this gives. I’m so pleased that this will help showcase the great work that goes on around the whole college.

“I honestly couldn’t have done it without the fantastic support and encouragement from colleagues at the college.”

Suzanne Duncan, principal at East Durham College, said: “I am absolutely delighted for Alison. She is a driving force in her field of expertise, teaching barbering and hairdressing skills to an exceptionally high level, resulting in a 100% high pass rate as well as very high levels of progression to employment amongst her students.

“Alison competes at national level barbering competitions, a key way to help motivate her students and encourage them to take part in industry-recognised competition events as an important part of enrichment on their courses.

“This resulted in her becoming the UK’s first female Master Barber in 2014. And earlier this year, Alison was accepted as a member of The Fellowship for British Hairdressing Creative Excellence, the biggest organisation supporting the sector.

“Alison’s expertise also lead to recognition from a leading qualifications’ awarding body in the industry. Alison was named as the City & Guilds and Men’s Hair Federation’s (MHFed) Technical Ambassador for Education.

“I wish Alison all the best for the finals, win or lose she is an absolute credit to the college and her profession. Well done and congratulations on the nomination.”

The Times Educational Supplement (TES) Awards 2018 will cover 15 categories.

The Oscar-style awards ceremony, now in its seventh year, will by held at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane on Friday, February 23.