Cody is coming to Sunderland on Saturday, March 2.

Families are invited to a Sunderland toy shop to meet YouTube’s CoComelon star and kids' favourite Cody.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 2, CoComelon fans can meet and snap a photo with Cody and the YouTube hero’s fun-filled, musical back-up at The Entertainer in The Bridges shopping centre.

Cody, the "little kid with the big imagination", will make the special appearance for one day only before re-joining JJ and the rest of the CoComelon club for another toe-tapping adventure.

The CoComelon meet-and-greet is free, offering a budget-friendly activity for families.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We're thrilled to announce the upcoming visit of Cody to our Sunderland store.

"We know how much little ones love CoComelon, so we anticipate that the meet-and-greet event will be a huge hit.

“Our regular meet-and-greet events provide a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite characters while browsing what’s on offer at the store.