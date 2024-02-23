CoComelon star Cody coming to Sunderland for event at The Entertainer in The Bridges
Families are invited to a Sunderland toy shop to meet YouTube’s CoComelon star and kids' favourite Cody.
From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 2, CoComelon fans can meet and snap a photo with Cody and the YouTube hero’s fun-filled, musical back-up at The Entertainer in The Bridges shopping centre.
Cody, the "little kid with the big imagination", will make the special appearance for one day only before re-joining JJ and the rest of the CoComelon club for another toe-tapping adventure.
The CoComelon meet-and-greet is free, offering a budget-friendly activity for families.
Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We're thrilled to announce the upcoming visit of Cody to our Sunderland store.
"We know how much little ones love CoComelon, so we anticipate that the meet-and-greet event will be a huge hit.
“Our regular meet-and-greet events provide a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite characters while browsing what’s on offer at the store.
"We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day.”