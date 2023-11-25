Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coca-Cola Truck is heading to the North East to help spread some Christmas magic.

Sadly for fans in Sunderland, the festive truck appears to be missing out the city as it tours the UK, with no Wearside date announced so far.

But it will be within close reach, calling into the MetroCentre in Gateshead on Sunday, November 26, between 11am and 5pm.

The truck hasn't visited Wearside for a number of years, we believe since 2016, with Boldon Asda in 2019 being the closest it has come since then.

However, truck tour organisers are hoping to entice people from around the region to visit the MetroCentre stop-off with a variety of activities.

Visitors will be welcomed by a walk-in, snow-filled bauble, inviting families to step into a winter wonderland.

There is also a Coca-Cola Christmas choir, which will perform a set of carols.

That's on top of the customary photo opportunity with the truck, of course.

The truck tour experience will include a 'Discover Your Inner Santa' quiz this year, which is inspired by Coca-Cola's 'The World Needs More Santas advert'.

The festive wagon will be parked at St. Michaels Way, NE11 9Y.

Coca-Cola has partnered with Neighbourly for 2023 to offer support to good causes in communities across the UK.

Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.

"Alongside the beloved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz. We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly and emphasise spreading kindness and making a positive impact locally.

"Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in our communities!"

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period.

"The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities.

"The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference.

"By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season.

"We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.”

For those unable to attend the Truck Tour in person, the ‘Find Your Inner Santa Quiz’ can also be unlocked via the Coca-Cola app as well as on the product's new Christmas packaging, available to buy in stores nationwide available now.

Users will be matched to a Santa archetype based on their answers and encouraged to spread the joy on social media.

The on-pack promotion will also offer plenty of chances to win incredible festive prizes, including trips to Lapland, unforgettable experiences, and exclusive Coca-Cola goodies.

