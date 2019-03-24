Coastguard rescue teams called as person seen struggling to climb cliffs in Seaham

Coastguard rescue teams have been called to reports of a person struggling to climb up a cliff after being cut off by the tide.

Teams from Hartlepool and Seaham Coastguard Rescue Teams were called at around 4.35pm yesterday afternoon to a report of a person struggling to climb up a cliff at Chemical Beach, in Seaham.

It is believed the person had been cut off by the tide.

Rescue teams were stood down while travelling to the area as the person had managed to get to safety.

A spokesman for Seaham Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We were paged by Humber CGOC along with Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of a person struggling to climb up a cliff at Chemical Beach due to being cut off by the tide.

"The teams were stood down enroute as we were informed that they had managed to get to safety."