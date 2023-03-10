Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Seaham Coastguard were both called out shortly before 5pm yesterday, Thursday, March 9, after reports that a man had slipped and suffered a leg injury on the beach near to Noses Point at Seaham.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found it was difficult to reach the injured man due to the state of the tide and the poor weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further support was called in from Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, as well as a full time Coastguard officer, and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 912 which traveled to the scene from Humberside.

The Coastguard helicopter lifts the casualty up the cliff face

Taken to Sunderland Royal

The teams were able to use rope rescue technicians to reach the man. They provided casualty care until the arrival of the helicopter at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The casualty was then winched to the cliff top car park where he was handed over to North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) paramedics to be assessed and taken toSunderland Royal Hospital for treatment.

A NEAS spokesperson confirmed the service had attended and that a patient had been taken to hospital: "We received a call at 5.08pm last night, Thursday, March 9, from the coastguard to reports of a person injured off Noses Point, Seaham.

"The patient was transported to a nearby car park by the coastguard, where one of our ambulance crews was then able to treat and assess them.