Coastguard and fire crews called out to rescue dog on Sunderland cliff edge

Emergency crews were called out after a dog found itself trapped on a cliff edge.

Coastguard officers from Sunderland and Seaham Coastguard were called out this afternoon to assist Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service after the animal became stuck on a cliff between Hendon and Ryhope.

Coastguard rescue teams at the incident.

Firefighters managed to get to the dog and reunite it with its owner.

A statement on Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team's Facebook page read: "On our arrival firefighters from their line rescue team were in the process of setting up for a rescue for the dog which was stuck half way down the cliff.

"Coastguard officers stood by incase any further assistance was required using our rope rescue equipment but thankfully the fire service recovered the dog safe and well to its owner at the top of the cliff.

"We would remind dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead when near the cliffs."

The incident happened just before 1.30pm today.