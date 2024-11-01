A new project aimed at reducing loneliness and isolation among autistic young adults in Sunderland has launched a new weekly club.

Young people enjoyed activities at National Glass Centre as part of the Autonomy programme over the summer.

The project, called Autonomy: Connecting Communities, is run by Sunderland Culture and aims to bring together autistic people aged 16-25 around the collections, exhibitions and public programmes at National Glass Centre (NGC), Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens and Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA).

Funding for the 11-month project has come from the Association of Independent Museums (AIM) Connected Communities programme which is funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Know Your Neighbourhood Fund, through Arts Council England.

Experienced artist Beth Ross has been appointed facilitator for Autonomy and Sunderland Culture is working with Sunderland College, Grace House and Education and Services for People with Autism (ESPA) to deliver the project.

Over the summer, the project hosted several events and activities to bring together autistic young people and their carers in social situations.

Now Autonomy has gone a step further, launching a new Special Interests Club, which will be hosted at Arts Centre Washington (ACW) every Tuesday from November 5, 5.30pm to 7pm.

Vicki Kennedy, head of Learning and Engagement at Sunderland Culture, explained: “These new weekly sessions will be free for autistic young people aged 16 to 25 and their parents or carers – and pizza will be included.

“The club will explore and celebrate special interests such as gaming, music, dungeons and dragons, animation, photography, trains and transport and Manga. We can even provide transport if that’s a barrier to attending.

“We believe young autistic adults should have the freedom and ability to enjoy creative and cultural opportunities and the Autonomy project enables them to come together in social situations – we want our new weekly Special Interests Club to be truly joyful.

“Our sessions are led by Beth and participatory artists trained in delivering activities for people with additional needs.”

The project is also organising free Go & See Visits to the Sunderland Empire, The Fire Station, The Glasshouse, The Royalty Theatre and Arts Centre Washington.

For more information about the regular evening club and Go & See visits, email [email protected].