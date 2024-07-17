City Hall scoops top sustainability accolade

City Hall. Picture by Sunderland City Council

Sunderland’s City Hall has been awarded a prestigious environmental award for its efforts to reduce emissions and embrace sustainable practices.

City Hall. Picture by Sunderland City Council

The building at Riverside Sunderland has been awarded the Silver Accreditation by the Investors in the Environment Scheme (iiE).

From construction through to completion, ecological responsibility measures have been proactively put in place to improve the building’s environmental impact from the offset.

A ‘City Hall Green Champion Forum’ was established early this year to carry on this work, focusing on various aspects affecting City Hall’s carbon footprint, including energy efficiency, local procurement, waste reduction, and promoting active travel.

Discussions and ideas generated at the forum has already led to the introduction of waste and coffee cup recycling bins, eco-friendly products from local businesses being promoted, as well as a bug hotel on the building’s green roof to attract more wildlife to the site.

City Hall has also taken part in activities such as office shutdowns to conserve energy and hosted free bike maintenance sessions, encouraging staff to participate in a more sustainable commute to work.

We have had great success with recycling rates skyrocketing from 7% in December 2022, to 50% in February 2023, with plans underway to surpass the 60% mark through continued collaboration with colleagues throughout City Hall to continue to increase recycling.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to further enhancing sustainability initiatives at City Hall, with plans to include a pool bike scheme for staff, as well as launching campaigns to reduce digital footprint and implement a car club for the wider Riverside Sunderland site.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted about the accreditation and think it’s a real testament to our efforts to improve sustainable practices in Sunderland and create an environment where everyone feels able to generate ideas to support Sunderland to become Carbon Neutral by 2040.

“Thanks to the support from Knight Frank, who manages the building, we’ve been able to engage, encourage and collaborate with colleagues to live more sustainably. The City Hall Green Champion Forum has also enabled everyone to share a common goal and work together towards reducing our carbon footprint.