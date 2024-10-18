City football club's £70,000 bus boost from Durham Freemasons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland football team is hitting the road with a little help from its friends.

Farringdon Detached Football Club has been handed a new minibus, worth almost £70,000, after local Freemasons appealed to the organisation’s national Mark Benevolent Fund.

Set up in 1868 on the suggestion of the Reverend George Raymond Portal, the ‘Masons’ Grand Master of the Mark, the fund aims to provide rapid assistance to worthy causes which needs help quickly., without time-consuming red tape.

The fund’s Charities Manager Darren Coleman-Heald travelled from London to present the keys to Sunderland Mayoress Allison Chisnall, who received them on behalf of the club.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall and Durham Freemasons' John Watts hand over the minibus to a club representative | Durham Masons

Mark Masons were also represented by David Hanson, the Durham Provincial Grand Master, and colleague John Watts, Roy Neville, Robbin Middleton, Richard Davison and Stewart Bell.

Mr Bell presented a further donation on behalf of Durham Freemasons to cover the initial cost of fuel and insurance, so the club’s members can make the most of their new arrival immediately.

Robin Middleton outlined the history of the club and how the gift had come about: “Farringdon Detached FC was formed in July 2003 by Ian Stewart and his nephew Ryan Eley,” he said.

“Ryan had a group of friends who had no team to play for so, they approached Ian to ask if he would he start a team at under 16’s level. From this single team, they have continued to grow each year.

“Today they have various junior teams, both male and female and a men’s team, who currently play in the Wearside League.

“In May 2011, Farringdon Detached FC became a registered charity in order to help the club to secure more funding opportunities.”

Robin initially approached the Masons locally for help when problems with the club’s old bus began, drawing up an application with help from Stewart Bell and Ray Fitzsimmons.

But it soon became apparent more help was needed: “When the enormity of the problem with the minibus was realised, a bigger application was developed with input from John Watts and Roy Neville,” said Robin.

“They were in such desperate need of a new minibus to transport the kids to matches and didn’t know how they could replace it.

“After assessing the application, the Mark Benevolent Fund decided to fund the replacement of the minibus at a cost of £68,490.

“The Mayoress commented that this is a wonderfully generous gesture from the Mark Masons. which will bring so much joy and benefit to the club.

”The new minibus certainly received the approval of a number of the young players who were there at the handover.”