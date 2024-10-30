A Christmas campaign to provide free parent-and-toddler groups for Sunderland families with autistic children has been launched by a big-hearted charity.

Lyndsey and Ralph | NEAS

The Little Stars appeal, launched by the Sunderland-based North East Autism Society (NEAS), aims to raise £5,000 to support the play sessions, which have been described as a “lifeline” by parents of autistic and neurodivergent children.

As well as raising vital funds to provide the toddler groups, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of early intervention for autistic children.

The appeal has been warmly welcomed by the families of autistic children who have benefited from toddler groups already established by NEAS, and run by trained practitioners.

Mum-of-two Lyndsey Morgan, who attended a group when her son Ralph - now eight-years-old - was a toddler, said: “NEAS is a fantastic charity, providing vital support for families, and these groups are a lifeline.”

“It gave us somewhere to go where we could be accepted and feel comfortable,” she added.

“Just being among other parents who understand the challenges, and to have the support of staff who are experts, means so much.

“That’s why Little Stars is such an important appeal and I would urge anyone to give it as much support as possible.”

Ralph | NEAS

As well as making direct donations, supporters can also get involved in special events in support of the appeal.

These include a Festive Bake-Off to tie in with the conclusion of the Great British Bake-Off on November 26, and a Jolly Jumper Day on December 12.

Meanwhile, a ‘Gift A Star’ initiative encourages supporters to make a donation in a loved-one’s name as a ‘Secret Santa’ gift or in lieu of sending Christmas cards.

NEAS Chief Executive John Phillipson said: “Our parent-and-toddler groups are invaluable in terms of children’s development and providing expert support for parents and carers, which is why we’ve made them the focus of this year’s Christmas appeal.

“By making a donation, no matter how small, you are guaranteed to make a difference.”

To find out more about support the Little Stars appeal, go to: www.ne-as.org.uk/little-stars-appeal